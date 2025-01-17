Zaccharie Risacher Injury: Out two games

The Hawks announced Friday that Risacher (thigh) will miss Atlanta's next two games.

This is a tough blow for the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, and it means he'll miss Saturday's game against Boston and Monday's game against the Knicks. He'll be re-evaluated prior to Wednesday's game against Detroit, and he can be considered questionable for that contest for the time being. Fortunately for Atlanta, De'Andre Hunter (foot) is expected to return from a two-game absence Saturday.