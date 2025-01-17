Fantasy Basketball
Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher Injury: Out two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

The Hawks announced Friday that Risacher (thigh) will miss Atlanta's next two games.

This is a tough blow for the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, and it means he'll miss Saturday's game against Boston and Monday's game against the Knicks. He'll be re-evaluated prior to Wednesday's game against Detroit, and he can be considered questionable for that contest for the time being. Fortunately for Atlanta, De'Andre Hunter (foot) is expected to return from a two-game absence Saturday.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
