Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher Injury: Questionable against Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 2:52pm

Risacher (adductor) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

Risacher returned to the floor for the Hawks in Monday's loss against the Timberwolves after missing six straight games with an adductor injury. He might be held out of the second game of a back-to-back Tuesday when Atlanta hosts the Rockets, which could result in more time for Vit Krejci and De'Andre Hunter.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
