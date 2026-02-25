Zaccharie Risacher Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Risacher is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to a right hip contusion, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Jalen Johnson (hip) is also questionable for Thursday's game, and if both these guys are forced to the sidelines, Jonathan Kuminga could be asked to play big minutes in a starting role. Check back for another update on Risacher closer to Thursday's tip.
