Zaccharie Risacher Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Risacher won't play Wednesday against the Bulls due to left adductor irritation, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

This is a new injury for Risacher, and it could explain his struggles Tuesday against the Suns -- he finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and four rebounds over 17 minutes. With the Hawks extremely shorthanded Wednesday, David Roddy could step into a larger role.