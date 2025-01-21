Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 2:54pm

Risacher (adductor) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Wednesday is the front end of Atlanta's back-to-back, so Risacher's next chance to retake the court arrives Thursday against the Raptors. With the 2024 No. 1 overall pick sidelined against Detroit, Vit Krejci should remain in the Hawks' starting lineup, and De'Andre Hunter should see more playing time from the bench.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now