Zaccharie Risacher Injury: Won't play Wednesday
Risacher (adductor) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Wednesday is the front end of Atlanta's back-to-back, so Risacher's next chance to retake the court arrives Thursday against the Raptors. With the 2024 No. 1 overall pick sidelined against Detroit, Vit Krejci should remain in the Hawks' starting lineup, and De'Andre Hunter should see more playing time from the bench.
