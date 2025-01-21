Zaccharie Risacher Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Risacher (adductor) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Wednesday is the front end of Atlanta's back-to-back, so Risacher's next chance to retake the court arrives Thursday against the Raptors. With the 2024 No. 1 overall pick sidelined against Detroit, Vit Krejci should remain in the Hawks' starting lineup, and De'Andre Hunter should see more playing time from the bench.