Zaccharie Risacher News: Another muted performance
Risacher amassed eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 22 minutes during Saturday's 125-116 victory over the 76ers.
The 2024 No. 1 overall pick continues to come along very slowly for the Hawks, as he's now scored in single digits in six of his last seven games. CJ McCollum recently replaced Risacher in the starting lineup, and the latter is continuing to trend down from a fantasy perspective. Over his last seven contests, Risacher has averaged 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 assists in 23.1 minutes per game while shooting just 38.5 percent from the field.
