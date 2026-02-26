Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher News: Available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 3:30pm

Risacher (hip) is available for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

The second-year forward will play through a right hip contusion, and he could see an increase in usage in the absence of Jalen Johnson (hip). Risacher has averaged 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23.7 minutes per game over his last seven outings.

