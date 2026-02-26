Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher News: Back with first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Risacher is starting Thursday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Risacher will return to the starting five after coming off the bench in his team's last two games. The former first-round pick out of France hasn't done much while running with the starters lately, as he's averaging 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 22.6 minutes over his last eight starts.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zaccharie Risacher See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zaccharie Risacher See More
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Dan Bruno
26 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
28 days ago