Zaccharie Risacher News: Back with first unit
Risacher is starting Thursday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Risacher will return to the starting five after coming off the bench in his team's last two games. The former first-round pick out of France hasn't done much while running with the starters lately, as he's averaging 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in 22.6 minutes over his last eight starts.
