Zaccharie Risacher News: Balanced game in high-scoring loss
Risacher ended Sunday's 148-143 loss to Detroit with 19 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 31 minutes.
Risacher did all he could on both ends of the floor Sunday to help Atlanta in a high-scoring affair, finishing second on the team in threes made and steals awhile recording a team-high-tying pair of blocks and concluding one point short of the 20-point mark. Risacher has tallied 19 or more points in three outings, having reached double figures in scoring in six straight contests.
