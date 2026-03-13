Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher News: Big performance off the bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 11:27am

Risacher had 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 victory over Brooklyn.

Risacher turned in his most productive performance in months, leading the second unit and recording his highest point total since a 25-point outburst against the Pelicans on Jan. 7. The No. 1 overall pick from 2024 dominated the glass with seven offensive rebounds and added a pair of blocks. While he has trended downward recently, averaging just 7.8 points on 38.5 percent shooting over his previous 12 contests, this breakout suggests he is beginning to find his footing in a reserve role. However, he'll likely see fewer minutes when Dyson Daniels (toe) is cleared to suit up.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zaccharie Risacher See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zaccharie Risacher See More
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
15 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
30 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
30 days ago