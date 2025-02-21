Fantasy Basketball
Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher News: Double-double vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 10:35am

Risacher finished with 11 points (4-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 loss to Orlando.

The 2024 first-overall pick struggled with his shot Thursday, but Risacher managed to finish as the Hawks' leading rebounder and logged the first double-double of his NBA career. He has averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 24.3 minutes per game since the beginning of February, but Risacher should be in line for a heavier workload down the stretch as Atlanta attempts to make a late push towards the playoffs.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
