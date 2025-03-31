Zaccharie Risacher News: Erupts for career-best 36 points
Risacher chipped in 36 points (12-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 145-124 win over Milwaukee.
The first overall pick in the 2024 Draft looked like a future franchise player Sunday, setting a new career scoring high as he out-dueled Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 31 points. Risacher remains inconsistent -- he scored only five points in Thursday's loss to the Heat -- but that's to be expected from a kid who doesn't turn 20 years old for another couple weeks. He's drained multiple three-pointers in seven of the last 10 games, averaging 17.7 points, 4.3 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.2 assists over that stretch while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now