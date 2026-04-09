Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher News: Exits rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 1:27pm

Risacher (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Wednesday's 122-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

Risacher's minutes had been trending down of late, but Wednesday marked the first time that he had failed to receive any playing time all season during a game in which he was active. Hawks head coach Quin Snyder inserted Corey Kispert into the rotation in place of the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, who hasn't displayed the sort of growth that Atlanta had been hoping for in Year 2. Risacher's 55.9 true shooting percentage is right in line with his mark from his rookie campaign (55.8 percent), but his usage rate has fallen from 21.6 percent in the 2024-25 regular season to 17.5 percent this season.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
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