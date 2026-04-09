Zaccharie Risacher News: Exits rotation
Risacher (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Wednesday's 122-116 loss to the Cavaliers.
Risacher's minutes had been trending down of late, but Wednesday marked the first time that he had failed to receive any playing time all season during a game in which he was active. Hawks head coach Quin Snyder inserted Corey Kispert into the rotation in place of the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, who hasn't displayed the sort of growth that Atlanta had been hoping for in Year 2. Risacher's 55.9 true shooting percentage is right in line with his mark from his rookie campaign (55.8 percent), but his usage rate has fallen from 21.6 percent in the 2024-25 regular season to 17.5 percent this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zaccharie Risacher See More
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs29 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2642 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball49 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1157 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1157 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zaccharie Risacher See More