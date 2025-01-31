Zaccharie Risacher News: Game-high 30 points in return

Risacher dropped 30 points (11-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist in 25 minutes during Thursday's 137-115 loss to the Cavaliers.

The rookie forward showed no signs of rust in just his second game back from an adductor injury that sidelined him for seven of his last eight games. As expected, his time on court was limited, but he produced nonetheless, putting up the second-best scoring performance of his young career and marking the first time he's logged more points than minutes played. His two steals were a nice addition to the fantasy output, but that aside he didn't contribute much in other facets of the game. With Jalen Johnson (shoulder) ruled out for the season, Risacher should be expected to carry a larger role in head coach Quin Snyder's offense going forward.