Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher News: Gets green light

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 22, 2024 at 2:27pm

Risacher (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Nets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

As expected, Risacher is good to go for the regular season after resting during the Hawks' preseason finale. It's unclear if the No. 1 overall pick will start right away, but either way, he's expected to see consistent minutes for a squad that lost a high-usage player in Dejounte Murray (personal) this offseason.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
