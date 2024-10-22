Zaccharie Risacher News: Gets green light

Risacher (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Nets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

As expected, Risacher is good to go for the regular season after resting during the Hawks' preseason finale. It's unclear if the No. 1 overall pick will start right away, but either way, he's expected to see consistent minutes for a squad that lost a high-usage player in Dejounte Murray (personal) this offseason.