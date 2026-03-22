Zaccharie Risacher News: Gives Atlanta spark off bench

Risacher registered 17 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and two rebounds over 23 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 win over Golden State.

Risacher gave the Hawks a spark off the bench during Saturday's win, scoring 13 of his 17 points in the first half to finish tied with Nickeil Alexander-Walker as the team's third-leading scorer behind Dyson Daniels (28 points) and CJ McCollum (23 points). It's been an up-and-down season for Risacher, who was moved to a bench role following the All-Star break, though he's scored 33 points over his last two outings while going 11-for-14 from the field in that span (including 6-for-7 from three-point range).