Zaccharie Risacher News: Goes for 22 points Monday
Risacher ended Monday's 132-123 victory over Philadelphia with 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes.
The rookie continues to go through the ups and downs of a grueling first season in the NBA, but he seems to be trending in the right direction. Risacher has surpassed the 20-point mark in two of his last five outings, averaging 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and a combined 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in five outings this month. To put things into perspective, he averaged 12.8 points per game in February and 11.9 points per game in January.
