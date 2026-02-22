Zaccharie Risacher News: Headed to bench
Risacher will come off the bench for Sunday's game versus the Nets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
This will be Risacher's first time coming off the bench this season, and just his second time operating as a reserve since the second game of his NBA career. CJ McCollum will replace Risacher in the first unit for Sunday's game, and it'll be interesting to see if that holds for Tuesday's matchup against the Wizards.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zaccharie Risacher See More
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1111 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1111 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3122 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2924 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zaccharie Risacher See More