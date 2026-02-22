Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher News: Headed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Risacher will come off the bench for Sunday's game versus the Nets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

This will be Risacher's first time coming off the bench this season, and just his second time operating as a reserve since the second game of his NBA career. CJ McCollum will replace Risacher in the first unit for Sunday's game, and it'll be interesting to see if that holds for Tuesday's matchup against the Wizards.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zaccharie Risacher See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zaccharie Risacher See More
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Dan Bruno
22 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
24 days ago