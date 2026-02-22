Zaccharie Risacher News: Headed to bench

Risacher will come off the bench for Sunday's game versus the Nets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

This will be Risacher's first time coming off the bench this season, and just his second time operating as a reserve since the second game of his NBA career. CJ McCollum will replace Risacher in the first unit for Sunday's game, and it'll be interesting to see if that holds for Tuesday's matchup against the Wizards.