Zaccharie Risacher News: Leads charge in comeback win

Risacher ended Monday's 132-130 win over the Grizzlies with a team-high 27 points (11-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt), one rebound, one block and four steals in 32 minutes.

It was the 19-year-old's best scoring effort since Jan. 30, when Risacher poured in 30 points against the Cavs. The first overall pick in the 2024 Draft also set a new career high with four steals, and while his production has been erratic on occasion, he continues to flash his impressive upside. Risacher has drained multiple three-pointers in six of the last seven games, averaging 14.0 points, 5.1 boards, 2.6 threes, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks over that stretch while shooting an eye-popping 52.9 percent (18-for-34) from beyond the arc.