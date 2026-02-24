Zaccharie Risacher News: Logs 28 minutes Tuesday
Risacher ended with nine points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 119-98 victory over Washington.
Risacher came off the bench once again, a role he has now assumed for two straight games. Despite the relegation, he was able to log 28 minutes, the most he has played since Jan 7. With Jalen Johnson forced from the game due to a hip issue, Risacher absorbed some of the additional playing time. While this trend could continue if Johnson is sidelined for any length of time, managers should be cautious when considering him, outside of deeper formats.
