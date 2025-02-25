Zaccharie Risacher News: Muted performance in win

Risacher closed with two points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Monday's 98-86 victory over Miami.

This was a tough showing for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, but this was just a bump in the road of what's been a pretty good month. Through 10 February outings, Risacher has averaged 13.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 25.2 minutes per game.