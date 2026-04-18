Zaccharie Risacher News: Not starting Game 1
Risacher won't start Saturday's Game 1 against the Knicks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Risacher got the starting nod in Atlanta's regular-season finale but will slide to the second unit for the start of the playoffs. The second-year forward averaged 7.9 points and 4.1 rebounds across 18.3 minutes per game in 21 regular-season appearances off the bench.
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