Zaccharie Risacher News: Offensive struggles continue

Risacher provided nine points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 loss to the Mavericks.

Risacher continues to struggle on the offensive end, tallying single digits for the third time in the past four games. Despite his recent shooting woes, it's been a relatively strong rookie campaign for Risacher. A season-ending shoulder injury to Jalen Johnson allowed him to step into the starting lineup on a consistent basis. In 24.8 minutes per game this season, Risacher is averaging 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes per contest.