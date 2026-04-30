Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher News: Plays in garbage time of big loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 8:20am

Risacher finished Thursday's 140-89 loss to New York in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with eight points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and three rebounds across 16 minutes.

Though he saw his most playing time since the Hawks' regular-season finale April 12, Risacher didn't check into the game until the start of the second half, when Atlanta was already trailing by 47 points. The Game 6 loss brings an end to a disappointing second season for the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, who saw his numbers mostly hold steady across the board from his rookie campaign but saw a drop in usage from 21.6 percent to 17.7 percent while Atlanta fielded a more competitive roster. Risascher could re-enter the rotation to begin the 2026-27 season, but the Hawks are unlikely to count on him to fill a significant role.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
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