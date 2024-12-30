Zaccharie Risacher News: Plays well in win

Risacher accumulated 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 136-107 win over the Raptors.

This was one of Risacher's better performances in what has been a tough month for the rookie. In 12 December outings, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft hit 38.4 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from beyond the arc with averages of 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.1 three-pointers.