Zaccharie Risacher News: Productive in 26 minutes

Risacher amassed 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 109-108 victory over Sacramento.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft seems to have settled into a role with minutes in the mid-20s on a nightly basis. He hasn't been consistently producing reliable fantasy numbers, however, posting averages of 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.6 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers over his last five outings while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from the line.