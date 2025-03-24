Zaccharie Risacher News: Puts up 22 points in win

Risacher amassed 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block over 27 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 victory over the 76ers.

Risacher didn't do much aside from scoring the rock. Still, fantasy managers should be happy to see the rookie being more consistent in the scoring column in recent weeks. This was the third time he cleared the 20-point mark over his last seven games, a stretch in which he's averaging 16.9 points per game while shooting an impressive 53.5 percent from the floor.