Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher News: Rare appearance in heavy loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Risacher finished Thursday's 140-89 loss to New York in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with eight points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and three rebounds across 16 minutes.

Risacher was back in the rotation for just the third time these playoffs, logging 16 minutes as Atlanta was handed its walking papers. In one of the most lopsided playoff games in history, the Hawks simply couldn't get anything going on either end of the floor. As for Risacher, it brings to an end what was a disappointing season, ultimately falling out of the rotation. Through 70 appearances, he averaged just 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers in 21.8 minutes per contest.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
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