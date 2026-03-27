Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher News: Regression continues Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Risacher closed with six points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds over 14 minutes during Friday's 109-102 loss to the Celtics.

After an encouraging three-game period during which Risacher averaged 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 three-pointers, things have regressed over the past two games. In that time, he has logged a total of 23 minutes, recording just eight points and five rebounds. Although he still has youth on his side, Risacher is certainly not looking like he will be an impactful NBA player.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
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