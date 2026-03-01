Zaccharie Risacher News: Returning to bench Sunday

Risacher is not in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Risacher and Jonathan Kuminga will both revert to bench roles for Sunday's contest due to the returns of Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jalen Johnson. Risacher has averaged 7.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 24.4 minutes per game since the All-Star break.