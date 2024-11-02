Zaccharie Risacher News: Rookie slump continues

Risacher closed Friday's 123-115 loss to the Kings with three points (1-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt) and one rebound across 20 minutes.

Risacher couldn't keep the momentum going after his 17-point effort in the loss to the Wizards on Wednesday, and he had a rough shooting performance this time around. Risacher has scored in single digits in four of his six outings to date, averaging 8.2 points per contest and shooting a worrisome 31.6 percent from the field. It's still early to hit the panic button, but Risacher's efficiency numbers have conspired against his upside thus far, especially since he's expected to remain in the starting unit for the foreseeable future.