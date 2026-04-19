Zaccharie Risacher News: Scoreless in three minutes
Risacher racked up zero points (0-3 FG) and four rebounds over two minutes during Saturday's 113-102 loss to New York in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Risacher barely saw the court, failing to score in three minutes. Despite his draft pedigree, Risacher has seemingly fallen out of favor in Atlanta, averaging just 15.7 minutes per game in 13 appearances over the past month. At this stage, it doesn't appear as though he will play any sort of meaningful role during the playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zaccharie Risacher See More
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs39 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2652 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball59 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1167 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1167 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zaccharie Risacher See More