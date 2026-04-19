Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher News: Scoreless in three minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Risacher racked up zero points (0-3 FG) and four rebounds over two minutes during Saturday's 113-102 loss to New York in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Risacher barely saw the court, failing to score in three minutes. Despite his draft pedigree, Risacher has seemingly fallen out of favor in Atlanta, averaging just 15.7 minutes per game in 13 appearances over the past month. At this stage, it doesn't appear as though he will play any sort of meaningful role during the playoffs.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zaccharie Risacher See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zaccharie Risacher See More
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
Author Image
Dan Bruno
39 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
52 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
59 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
67 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
67 days ago