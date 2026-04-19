Zaccharie Risacher News: Scoreless in three minutes

Risacher racked up zero points (0-3 FG) and four rebounds over two minutes during Saturday's 113-102 loss to New York in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Risacher barely saw the court, failing to score in three minutes. Despite his draft pedigree, Risacher has seemingly fallen out of favor in Atlanta, averaging just 15.7 minutes per game in 13 appearances over the past month. At this stage, it doesn't appear as though he will play any sort of meaningful role during the playoffs.