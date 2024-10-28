Zaccharie Risacher News: Scores 13 points in first start

Risacher finished Sunday's 128-104 loss to the Thunder with 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes.

Risacher made the first start of his NBA career Sunday and didn't disappoint, scoring in double digits and looking active on the glass. The sample size remains small, but the Frenchman looked much better in a starting role than off the bench, and it wouldn't be surprising if he stays in that role going forward. Three games aren't enough to draw any conclusions, but Risacher notched personal bests in points, rebounds and assists while surpassing the 20-point plateau for the first time.