Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher News: Scores 16 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 9:57am

Risacher registered 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt) and two rebounds in 23 minutes during Sunday's 122-114 loss to Brooklyn.

The rookie has managed to solidify his position as a starter, and while there have been some ups and downs, he's been productive across the board. Risacher has scored in double digits in five of his eight March appearances, reaching the 20-point mark twice in that span.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
