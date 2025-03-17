Zaccharie Risacher News: Scores 16 points

Risacher registered 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt) and two rebounds in 23 minutes during Sunday's 122-114 loss to Brooklyn.

The rookie has managed to solidify his position as a starter, and while there have been some ups and downs, he's been productive across the board. Risacher has scored in double digits in five of his eight March appearances, reaching the 20-point mark twice in that span.