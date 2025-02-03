Fantasy Basketball
Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher News: Serviceable performance yet again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 9:51pm

Risacher supplied 17 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 132-130 victory over the Pistons.

Risacher continues to play well on the offensive end of the floor, scoring at least 17 points for the third straight game. Despite the recent uptick in scoring, Risacher's playing time has been a little underwhelming of late. He has seen upwards of 26 minutes only once in the past four games since returning from injury. It appears he will remain in the starting lineup, but whether his playing time increases remains to be seen.

