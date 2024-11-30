Zaccharie Risacher News: Solid output in win

Risacher totaled 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 victory over the Hornets.

Risacher scored in double figures for the third time in as many games, and he also contributed on the defensive end. The 19-year-old was hitting 39.8 percent of his tries from the field through his first 11 appearances of the month, but he's come alive of late, knocking down 20 of 40 attempts over his last five appearances. Risacher appears to be figuring out how to consistently produce after struggling at times through the first month of his NBA career.