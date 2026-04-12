Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher News: Starting regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Risacher will start Sunday's game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The Hawks successfully avoided the Play-In Tournament and will rest all of their starters during the regular-season finale, allowing Risacher to make his first start since Feb. 26. As a starter this season (45 games), Risacher has averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 24.3 minutes per game.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
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