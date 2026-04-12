Zaccharie Risacher News: Starting regular-season finale
Risacher will start Sunday's game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
The Hawks successfully avoided the Play-In Tournament and will rest all of their starters during the regular-season finale, allowing Risacher to make his first start since Feb. 26. As a starter this season (45 games), Risacher has averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 24.3 minutes per game.
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