Zaccharie Risacher News: Starting regular-season finale

Risacher will start Sunday's game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The Hawks successfully avoided the Play-In Tournament and will rest all of their starters during the regular-season finale, allowing Risacher to make his first start since Feb. 26. As a starter this season (45 games), Risacher has averaged 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals in 24.3 minutes per game.