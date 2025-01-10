Fantasy Basketball
Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher News: Struggles as fill-in

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Risacher finished Thursday's 123-115 loss to Phoenix with five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes.

Jalen Johnson's (shoulder) injury is a major issue for Atlanta's effectiveness, going 1-2 since his exit. Risacher and Vit Kreci have been used most often to fill the gap, but neither player has been particularly effective. Once Johnson returns, Risacher will return to the bench and have little fantasy impact.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
