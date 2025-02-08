Fantasy Basketball
Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher News: Turns in efficient 18 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 8, 2025 at 8:14pm

Risacher closed with 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 24 minutes during Saturday's 125-111 victory over the Wizards.

Although Risacher didn't provide much production across the board, he turned in an efficient 18 points Saturday. It's been an up-and-down rookie season for the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, but Risacher has been solid for the Hawks lately. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 16.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.1 threes in 24.0 minutes while shooting 45.5 percent from deep.

