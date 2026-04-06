Zaccharie Risacher headshot

Zaccharie Risacher News: Unproductive again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Risacher provided three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal across seven minutes during Monday's 108-105 loss to the Knicks.

Risacher continues to play limited minutes off the bench, with fantasy managers forgiven for thinking he was out of the rotation altogether. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged just 13.0 minutes per contest, putting up 5.6 points and 0.9 three-pointers.

Zaccharie Risacher
Atlanta Hawks
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