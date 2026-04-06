Zaccharie Risacher News: Unproductive again Monday
Risacher provided three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal across seven minutes during Monday's 108-105 loss to the Knicks.
Risacher continues to play limited minutes off the bench, with fantasy managers forgiven for thinking he was out of the rotation altogether. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged just 13.0 minutes per contest, putting up 5.6 points and 0.9 three-pointers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zaccharie Risacher See More
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs26 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2639 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball46 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1154 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1154 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zaccharie Risacher See More