Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Collins headshot

Zach Collins Injury: Chicago debut won't happen Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 9:53am

Collins won't make his Bulls debut Tuesday against the Heat, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Collins was among the many players involved in the three-team trade between the Bulls, Spurs and Kings. Unfortunately, the veteran big man's debut with Chicago won't happen Tuesday against the Heat, and there's a chance he could get flipped elsewhere in another deal before the Thursday afternoon trade deadline, putting his status for Wednesday's game in Minnesota in jeopardy.

Zach Collins
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now