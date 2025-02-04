Zach Collins Injury: Chicago debut won't happen Tuesday

Collins won't make his Bulls debut Tuesday against the Heat, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Collins was among the many players involved in the three-team trade between the Bulls, Spurs and Kings. Unfortunately, the veteran big man's debut with Chicago won't happen Tuesday against the Heat, and there's a chance he could get flipped elsewhere in another deal before the Thursday afternoon trade deadline, putting his status for Wednesday's game in Minnesota in jeopardy.