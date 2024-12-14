Fantasy Basketball
Zach Collins

Zach Collins Injury: Doubtful to feature Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Collins (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The doubtful tag suggests Collins isn't expected to play Sunday, which would represent a second straight absence for the former Gonzaga stud. Charles Bassey will likely see an uptick in playing time behind Victor Wembanyama if Collins ends up being sidelined.

Zach Collins
San Antonio Spurs

