Zach Collins Injury: Goes to locker room Sunday
Collins checked out of Sunday's game against the Pelicans in the first quarter after an apparent back injury following a hard fall, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
The big man entered the game for Victor Wembanyama (back) after he went back to the locker room. Shortly after, Collins contested a shot and fell hard on his back with 5:56 remaining in the first quarter. With Collins and Wembanyama both in the locker room, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson and Charles Bassey will be expected to pick up the slack.
