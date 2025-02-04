Zach Collins Injury: Not playing until Saturday

Head coach Billy Donovan said Tuesday that Collins (not injury related), Tre Jones and Kevin Huerter will not play until Saturday against the Warriors at the earliest, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Collins has not made his Bulls' debut since being traded from the Spurs on Sunday. He won't play in Chicago's next two games, and if he's not traded before Thursday's deadline, he should be available to take the floor Saturday. Collins played just 7.2 minutes per game with the Spurs since Dec. 29 while serving in a deep rotational role at center. If he sticks around in Chicago, Collins' playing time will be directly impacted by whether Nikola Vucevic is still around after the trade deadline.