Zach Collins headshot

Zach Collins Injury: Probable against Clippers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 1:23pm

Collins (shin) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Collins is managing right shin pain, but he's likely to be available Wednesday. The veteran big man is primed for an increase in fantasy value as well, considering Nikola Vucevic (calf) is doubtful and Jalen Smith (concussion) is out. Collins posted a full stat line with 19 points, five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's start against the 76ers.

Zach Collins
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
