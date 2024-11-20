Zach Collins Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Collins is questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz due to left knee tendinitis, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Spurs are already thin when it comes to their frontcourt depth, and losing Collins would make things even worse for them since they're already without Victor Wembanyama (knee) for the Utah matchup. If Collins is unable to go, then Sandro Mamukelashvili and Charles Bassey would be options to start at center Thursday.