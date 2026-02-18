Zach Collins headshot

Zach Collins Injury: Remaining out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 1:36pm

Collins (toe) is out for Thursday's game against the Raptors.

Collins has been sidelined since late December with a sprained right toe, and his timeline for a return remains murky at best. With the big man looking to be week-to-week, the backup center minutes behind Jalen Smith (calf) belong to Nick Richards and Guerschon Yabusele in the interim.

Zach Collins
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Collins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Collins See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Joe Mayo
21 days ago