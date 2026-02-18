Zach Collins Injury: Remaining out for Thursday
Collins (toe) is out for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Collins has been sidelined since late December with a sprained right toe, and his timeline for a return remains murky at best. With the big man looking to be week-to-week, the backup center minutes behind Jalen Smith (calf) belong to Nick Richards and Guerschon Yabusele in the interim.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Collins See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 117 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 99 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 513 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2920 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2821 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Collins See More