Zach Collins Injury: Won't return Sunday

Collins (back) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Pelicans, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports. He'll finish the game with two points (1-2 FG) and three rebounds across three minutes.

The big man replaced Victor Wembanyama (back) after he left for the locker room early in the first quarter, though Collins contested a shot and fell hard on his back just three minutes into his night. With Wembanyama questionable to return and Collins already ruled out, Jeremy Sochan and Charles Bassey are candidates for an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.