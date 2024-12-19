Fantasy Basketball
Zach Collins headshot

Zach Collins News: Available to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Collins (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Collins will add some much-needed depth behind Victor Wembanyama at center, but he's not expected to have a big role in most fantasy formats. Collins is averaging just 4.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game when coming off the bench this season (20 appearances).

Zach Collins
San Antonio Spurs
