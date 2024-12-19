Zach Collins News: Available to play Thursday
Collins (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Collins will add some much-needed depth behind Victor Wembanyama at center, but he's not expected to have a big role in most fantasy formats. Collins is averaging just 4.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game when coming off the bench this season (20 appearances).
