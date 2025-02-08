Zach Collins News: Available vs. Golden State
Collins (recently traded) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Collins was shipped to the Bulls ahead of the NBA trade deadline earlier this week and will make his debut Saturday for Chicago. In 36 games with the Spurs this season, the veteran big man averaged 4.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 46.2 percent from the floor.
